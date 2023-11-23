Days of Our Lives 23rd November 2023 spoilers: Will Abe and Paulina spend Thanksgiving together?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week saw the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. This time, the plot holds viewers' attention with emotional intensity, and an unexpected twist keeps them guessing. In Salem, it's Thanksgiving. Stephanie has reservations about Chad. Johnny calls Chanel after noticing anything troubling. Chanel is suspicious about Holly. Paulina and Abe share a great experience. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to snuggle in because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the November 23, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Paulina (Jackée Harry) is the most eager about Thanksgiving in Salem. Her spouse is here for supper, and everything is going fine. Very good. In fact, the couple experiences a spectacular moment that is guaranteed to leave an impression.

Is Abe (James Reynolds) in for a memory jolt as a result of this? Will he receive a holiday miracle and have his life, including his love for Paulina, restored? That would be something to witness!

Chanel (Raven Bowens) is not having a good day. She has her sights set on Holly (Ashley Puzemis), and she detects some mischief. Holly clearly has feelings for Johnny (Carson Boatman). Chanel isn't concerned about losing her man to a schoolgirl, but she does wonder how low Holly will go.

Will her concerns be validated when Johnny calls to tell her something troubling? He notices something he doesn't like and informs her. Is this something to do with Holly? Is this some kind of ruse?

In terms of suspicions, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) has her own about Chad (Billy Flynn). Her guy is behaving strangely, to say the least. What is he up to, and what plans does he have? Stephanie's eyes are wide open, and she's not going to put up with Chad's antics for long.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Clyde made a scary proposition to Stefan in yesterday's episode. Abe was there for Nicole, and Sloan learned about history. Ava had been put on notice. Will the warning she received be the first sign of an impending disaster?

Stefan tightened the screws on EJ, attempting to bend him to his will. Meanwhile, Clyde met with Stefan, and we're certain that nothing good will come of it!

