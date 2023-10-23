Days of Our Lives spoilers: What does Sloan discover in Nicole’s hands?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week saw the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. The plot enthralls viewers with heartbreaking drama, and this time, an unexpected twist will keep them fascinated. Theresa is in for a rude awakening. Alex is confronted by Xander. Konstantin ups his game when it comes to Maggie. Sloan infiltrates the DiMera estate. Marlena weighs in on Eric's romance. While viewers wait for the next episode, there's a lot going on in Salem. So gather your blankets and munchies and prepare to settle in because you don't want to miss a single bit of it. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the October 23, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) will realize she has a big problem on Monday, October 23. Sloan will discover a new copy of the genetic testing analysis in Nicole Walker's (Arianne Zucker's) hands when Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) reveals the story of what transpired at the hospital.

Sloan was able to change the prior results and make EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) look like the father, but she now finds herself in an even more difficult situation. Sloan will need to turn in a bogus DNA report, according to the Days teasers, but she won't be able to do so until she gets inside the DiMera estate first.

Sloan has a lot riding on this, and she may be caught by Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) or someone else in the house. Sloan might be in for another surprise if she has to make up a justification for trespassing!

In other news, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will get an update on Eric's love life and provide some advice. Although Marlena will try to be encouraging, a part of her still believes Sloan is terrible news. That's especially now that Konstantin Meleounis (John Kapelos) has arrived to court Maggie and harass Theresa Donovan (Emily O'Brien) about a shared plot.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Konstantin paid Theresa a visit after she agreed to move in with Alex, as shown in today's recap. Justin concluded that putting everything on the line for Sarah's latest trial was the wisest option. Will she listen when he tells the truth?

Kayla found herself between a rock and a hard place. While Eric was thinking about adoption, Xander told Sloan that he had some reservations about the strategy she wanted to pursue!

