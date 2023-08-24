Days of Our Lives 24th August 2023 spoilers: Who is Melina trying to avoid?

Days of Our Lives is here with an intriguing episode, and we're ready to share some exciting spoilery stuff. Today's episode unfolds with Marlena and Roman, who remember fond memories of Victor. Melinda's actions raise suspicions. whereas EJ is having a nightmare, which he interprets as a sign. On the other hand, Harris assuages Ava's anxieties. The upcoming episode has kept the audience on their toes, so let's get started with the August 24, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives.

According to the August 24, 2023, Days of Our Lives episode, there will be a few intriguing moments ahead, but we will also continue to say farewell to Victor Kiriakis. This should be a good one. Another enjoyable reminiscing moment will occur when Roman Brady and Marlena Evans discuss the news of Victor's death, which will prompt further flashbacks.

While Roman won't have much positive to say, we expect Marlena to put a positive perspective on things because she remembers some of her disagreements with him, even a smack or two. This should be a wonderful moment because we get to see more of old Victor, and we're always excited to see him in action.

whereas Melinda Trask has been behaving strangely around EJ DiMera, which has him and Nicole Walker wondering what she's up to. While they seemed to dismiss it, Nicole isn't the type to let something weird like that pass without commenting or doing something to solve any imagined mystery.

As a result, Days of Our Lives expects more of the same in this case, as something will itch Nicole's brain, and she'll want to dive in and figure out why Melinda decided to screw with EJ marrying her. It'll be entertaining to see Melinda try to avoid Nicole's questions, but Nicole's one skill is uncovering the truth, and she won't stop until she's happy.

Ava Vitali has had a difficult time since she met Harris Michaels, and now she's seeing Susan Banks. This is odd because many had thought Susan would return, but this is probably not what anyone had in mind. Harris will be there to console and calm her, and this might be the first step in their developing relationship once they both leave the hospital.

This will be difficult since EJ will be upset that Ava is leaving or seeing his mother, which might create a whole other set of problems.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s episode, Ava was haunted by her past, Dimitri was summoned home, and Gabi investigated. Sure enough, Dimitri and Gwen had been declared husband and wife. But was it genuine? That was the most important question on the agenda yesterday.

Ava's shady past was undoubtedly brought up when her dependability was brought into question. Meanwhile, Tripp and Wendy were set to make a huge decision.

Gwen entered what could only be characterized as private time. Meanwhile, Dimitri's entire scheme could backfire when the legitimacy of his marriage is called into question.

