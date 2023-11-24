Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Nicole see her baby?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another amazing episode of Days of Our Lives was released this week. This time, the plot captivates viewers with emotional fervor, and an unexpected surprise keeps them guessing. Nicole is adamant about seeing her child. Ava receives an unexpected partner. Harris delivers devastating news to Leo. So get your blankets and munchies and get ready to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' November 24, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is distraught about the loss of her baby child. She's been in the hospital bed for days, grieving for her child and sobbing over his death. Any mother would. Most importantly, she wants to say goodbye to her son and cuddle him one final time.

She wants to hold her son and say a good farewell. As one can expect, this causes a slew of issues. It's one thing to tell Nicole her kid is dead; it's quite another to produce a body. This is going to be difficult for the cunning doctor who assisted in duping the caring mother.

Meanwhile, Harris (Steve Burton) delivers terrible news to Leo (Greg Rikaart). Is he about to learn the truth about Nicole's child's fate? He's pretty fond of the infant boy, given that he delivered him. The news of the child's death will undoubtedly be devastating.

Of course, his presence in Salem endangers Sloan (Jessica Serfaty). Leo has every detail of the baby's face captured and etched in his mind. If he even sees Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan's kidnapped child, he could blow the adoption hoax wide open.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's episode, Eeverett got an invite to Julie's Thanksgiving meal after kissing Paulina; Johnny canceled on Chanel; and Abe kissed Paulina. Was Stephanie correct to be skeptical of Chad?

Johnny noticed something that caused him concern and prompted him to dial Chanel's number. Meanwhile, his girlfriend felt something was wrong with Holly.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

