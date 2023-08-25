Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why is Sarah making a confession?

In the next episode of Days of Our Lives, which airs on Friday, August 25, Fans can expect a roller coaster of emotions and surprises as Salem's people face critical events. The episode begins with Sloan receiving some relationship advice from Melinda. An unannounced guest takes Chloe by surprise. whereas Sarah admits she was lying to Xander. Meanwhile, big events are about to occur in the world of Days of Our Lives. As the individuals in Salem manage emotions, relationships, and difficult situations, their lives are bound to take unexpected twists. Let's see what this episode has in store for our favorite characters.

Days of our Lives spoiler highlights:

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 25, 2023, reveal that Sarah will finally admit she has been lying. She can no longer say she is not pregnant. Xander saw her, and it wasn't simply because she had a big lunch that day. But she can keep saying, "It's Rex's baby," until the cows come home. Sarah can even go so far as to say she and Rex are a couple who intend to be together forever.

Sarah, on the other hand, appears to be making a confession as she admits to lying to Xander. Will it be to the man himself, or will she disclose to someone else that she's a liar?

Kate reached out to Philip to inform him that Victor had died. We suppose she advised him that there was nothing he could do to honor his father because he is currently presumed dead.

A little scheme Kate and Victor concocted to keep Philip from being punished for framing Brady for his murder when he felt it would be a fantastic opportunity to reclaim Chloe. However, Kate is aware that Philip is alive, but she has instructed him to remain in place. whereas Chloe has no idea he's alive.

Sloan believed she would be able to keep Eric forever now that she was pregnant with his child. Except Sloan is no longer carrying Eric's child. However, no one appears to care. Melinda, Sloan's new bestie, has some advice for her fellow legal eagle on how to get what she wants without breaking the law. Or even her own heart.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Susan mocked Ava over her secrets, Melinda advised Sloan to remain quiet about Nicole's baby, and EJ pledged vengeance.

The signs didn’t get much clearer than the dream E.J. had. Meanwhile, Marlena and Roman paused to consider their personal relationships with the late Victor. Because of Melinda's strange behavior, eyebrows were raised. On the other hand, Ava was shaken up by terror of her past, Harris was there to comfort her and calm her down.

The daytime drama Days of Our Lives explores the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, suffering, and sadness.

