Days of Our Lives spoilers: Did Kristen get custody of Rachel?

Another amazing episode of Days of Our Lives was released this week. The plot captivates viewers with sad drama, and this time, an unexpected surprise will keep them hooked. Gabi and Stefan act after knowing about EJ's scheme. Marlena is turned down by Kristen. Leo and Dimitri flee the scene. Harris is anxious about Ava's new relationship. So, gather your blankets and snacks and get ready to settle in because you don't want to miss any of it. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' October 25, 2023 episode.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) was given custody of Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) by the judge. Kristen, on the other hand, is well aware that she is not out of danger. Brady (Eric Martsolf) and his family, notably his stepmother, will always be on her back about the child. Not to fear, Kristen is well prepared when Marlena arrives to reason with her.

Kristen may not have moral standing, but she does have legal standing. She intends to milk her custody victory for all it's worth. Unfortunately, Marlena (Deidre Hall) can only talk; she cannot force Kristen to do anything. Kristen has the upper hand and plans to maintain it. Rachel, on the other hand, remains a pawn in Gabi's (Camila Banus) and Stefan's (Brandon Barash) games. The couple continues to grow close to the little child and gain her trust. Is it incorrect? Yes. But they don't have much of a choice. This is the only way for them to turn the tables.

In the DiMera drama, Dimitri (Peter Porte) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) struggle to stay one step ahead of the law while on the run. They escaped the hospital somewhat uninjured, but can they vanish into thin air? Meanwhile, Harris (Steve Burton) notices Ava's (Tamara Braun's) company and does not like it. Not at all. She has a perilous past filled with shady characters, but this is taking things too far. Is it time for him to take charge? If he does, will he be able to help Ava before her "new friend" destroys her entire life?

In today's recap, Leo and Dimtri tried to flee town while Jada and Harris looked for them. Ava also obtained a new job and a terrifying new boss.

Kate would be astounded to learn what Harris had been paid to perform and by whom.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

