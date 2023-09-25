Days of Our Lives spoilers: What does Maggie and Justin discover?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another intriguing episode of Days of Our Lives has arrived, this time featuring an intriguing chain of events. Maggie and Justin uncover something surprising in Victor's bequest. Vivian applies pressure to Alex. Tensions between Xander and Sarah rise. Chloe learns some unexpected news. Vivian is blasted by Kate. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from Days of Our Lives' September 25, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 25, 2023, Maggie and Justin make a surprising discovery: Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) and Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) have discovered the letter with the secret of Victor Kiriakis' (John Aniston) will, and they now know what he was thinking later in his life. Yes, Victor was aware that his divorce from Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) was in disarray, so he took steps to ensure that she did not inherit his entire inheritance.

He did, however, make a second will in which he bequeathed half of everything to a hitherto unheard-of son. Yes, that sounds very soapy, but when Salem discovers who that son is, everything changes. It will forever change everything for a slew of characters scattered over the canvas. Life is about to change, and Justin's world will be turned upside down.

Meanwhile, Vivian and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) clash as she forces him to submit to her will. Vivian's problems are exacerbated when Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) confronts her. When Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) finds that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is a father, she may reconsider her engagement to him.

Yes, she overhears Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) telling Philip Kiriakis (John Paul-Lavoisier) that he is not the father of Sarah Horton's (Linsey Godfrey) child, but that Xander is. Philip is taken aback, but Chloe is taken aback even more. She is at a loss for what to do and thinks that if Xander discovers the truth, he will want to be with Sarah.

Will Chloe throw caution to the wind and be with Philip because Philip still wants her and she admits she still has feelings for him? While Chloe considers what to do with the rest of her life, Sarah and Xander are at odds once more. It's evident that these two still love each other, but Sarah is stubborn and refuses to inform him that Victoria is his kid.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, although Philip was prudent to keep Vivian at arm's length or perhaps football field's length! She approached him with a gift.

Meanwhile, Theresa got Alex's face before bringing up a few serious concerns with Brady. Two couples were planning their weddings. But, given the fact that weddings virtually never go as planned, will any of them actually get married?

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

