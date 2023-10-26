Days of Our Lives spoilers: Who did Chad receive advice from?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week saw the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. The plot enthralls spectators with heartbreaking drama, and this time, an unexpected surprise will keep them interested. Steve applies pressure to Chad. Maggie is enraged by Xander's behavior. Sarah bemoans the custody struggle with Konstantin. Theresa comes across Alex, who is covered in blood. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to settle in because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the October 26, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Did Kristen get custody of Rachel?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

It's Horton Town Scare Night in Salem, and although the kids are having a good time, Chad (Billy Flynn) is not. Sure, dressing up and taking his children out is fun, but instead of tricks and treats, Chad receives some unsolicited advice from Stephanie's father. Is this a hint that Steve will address the age-old question, "What are your intentions with my daughter?" Playing house with Stephanie is fun and all, but it's evident that she wants more. Yes, she assured Chad she wasn't rushing to the altar, but doesn't she deserve for him to think about it? After all, she is assisting him in raising the children. Maybe it's time for Chad to start thinking about his future.

When it comes to parenting children, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is concerned about what will happen to her own child. She and Xander (Paul Telfer) are preparing for a difficult custody battle, and she is concerned, to say the least. Sarah expresses her dissatisfaction with the situation to Konstantin (John Kapelos). Is she ringing the incorrect bell? Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) rips into Xander like never before. After everything he's done, how could he even threaten to take Sarah's kid away? Maggie isn't having it and tells him just how she feels about his ideas. Will Xander be deterred by Maggie's rage?

Keep an eye out for an unexpected interaction between Theresa (Emily O'Brien) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). She'll find him covered in blood and almost pass out from shock. However, it is Halloween season, and not everything is as it appears. Is all of this part of the holiday fun?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In today's recap, Gabi and Stefan used Rachel to set up Kristen, while Leo and Dimitri's absurd disguises really worked with Jada and Harris on their tail. Harris was concerned when he discovered what Ava had become involved in. Kristen made it apparent to Marlena that they would not be friends anytime soon. Rachel's mother, in fact, gave her long-time opponent the cold shoulder!

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: What does Sloan discover in Nicole’s hands?