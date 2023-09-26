Days of Our Lives spoilers: Did Chloe share Sarah’s secret with anyone?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another intriguing episode of Days of Our Lives has aired, this time with an unusual series of events. Chloe must make a major decision. Sarah has mixed thoughts about her forthcoming wedding. A surprising revelation astounded Maggie and Justin. Alex learns some unexpected news. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the September 26, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 26, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) had a secret, which she promptly revealed to Xander (Paul Telfer). Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) pays her a visit, which may influence her decision. He knocks on her door, and we're sure he has something to say. Will her latest maneuver force Xander to reconcile with his ex?

This could be why Xander attends Sarah's (Linsey Godfrey) and Rex's (Kyle Lowder) wedding. He might want to confront Sarah about their daughter. But a tiny white lie isn't going to stop Rex from wanting to put his ring on Sarah's finger. Will he still be able to?

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) are clearly going through it at the Kiriakis mansion. At best, Victor's confession is disturbing. Justin may not be Alex's biological father, but he will always be his father.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) leave the men alone and proceed to the square. They have a lot to talk about, as well as a lot of family issues to figure out.

Maggie eventually departs, but Bonnie will not be alone for long. Kate (Lauren Koslow) comes across her, and they both need to communicate.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Victor's will provided good news for Maggie but not for Justin. Furthermore, Chloe is unable to keep Sarah's secret to herself.

Vivian makes it plain that she isn't going to let up on the pressure she is putting on Alex. At the same time, Kate blasts Viv once more.

Just when you thought things couldn't get any hotter between Xander and Sarah, they do. Meanwhile, and we're guessing this is linked, Chloe discovers some unexpected news.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

