Days of our Lives 27th July, 2023 Spoilers: Will Gwen find out about Dimitri and Leo’s tryst?
Days of our Lives 27th July, 2023 Spoilers: From Leo and Dimitri running unexpectedly into each other after Gwen returns abruptly to Marlena paying a visit to Whitley; read everything we know.
Leo and Damitri run unexpectedly into Gwen after she returns
Sloan is worried that everyone will find out her secret on Days of Our Lives
Are you ready for some interesting twists and turns on Days of our Lives Thursday episode? In the latest episode of Days of our lives, Gwen has been in the dark about Dimitri and Leo's relationship, but it appears that soon she will learn the truth about them after her sudden return when she finds her closest friend and her future husband together at night. Lani makes a trip back to prison to bid her farewell to Eli Grant and her loved ones. Let’s further delve into the details of these events.
Days of Our Lives spoilers highlights
Leo and Dimitri unexpectedly run into each other after Gwen returns. The unexpected reunion ignites strong feelings and exposes unseen relationships. As Abe regains consciousness, his remarkable awakening fills everyone with hope and happiness. The suspenseful turn of events keeps viewers on their toes and sets the scene for emotional reunions.
Saying goodbye to someone Lani cares deeply for is a difficult process for her, and she finds herself struggling with her feelings as she does so. The heartbreaking farewell scene has an impact that lasts a lifetime.
Marlena, in the meantime, pays Whitley a visit, providing consolation and assistance at difficult times. The touching visit tackles themes of compassion and empathy while delving into the nuances of their relationship.
Previously on Days of Our Lives
In yesterday's episode, Li and Melinda go on their actual dates but can't help but look at each other. Additionally, Gwen panics as Dimitri rejects her advances, and Sloan receives alarming news.
Leo, who is guilty, tries to help Gwen. Evening plans for Chad and Stephanie are derailed. Sloan's pregnancy with Eric's child is revealed to EJ and Nicole. Sloan is terrified that her secret will be revealed. EJ and Nicole learn that Eric's girlfriend is expecting his child, and Sloan worries that her secret will be revealed.
Chad arranges a romantic evening with Stephanie, only to have it cut short. Leo attempts to be there for his friend Gwen despite his intense remorse over his personal engagement with Dimitri.
Meanwhile, speaking of the daytime soap Days of Our Lives, it follows the linked loves, lives, victories, and heartbreaks of Horton, Brady, Kiriakis, Hernandez, and DiMera.
