Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is Dimitri going to confront Sloan?

This week started with a bang as another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives was released. This time, the plot holds viewers' attention with emotional fire, and an unexpected twist keeps them guessing. Rafe is pressed for answers by EJ. Nicole has some uneasy feelings. Sloan is confronted by Dimitri. Jada makes a deal with Leo. Stefan and Ava devise a cunning plot. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the November 27, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is acting recklessly by taking Nicole's baby and delivering him to Eric (Greg Vaughan). On the good side, the boy will be raised by his biological father. On the downside, this is a huge secret, and it's just a matter of time before it's revealed. And Dimitri is raring to go!

Dimitri (Peter Porte) has arrived at Sloan's door, demanding explanations. He handed her the baby and told her she had to take it to the hospital. That, however, was not the case. It's not even close. This is a bizarre aftermath, and he doesn't like what he's witnessing. Nicole's (Arianne Zucker) growing suspicions add to Sloan's perilous predicament. A mother's instinct is incredible, and she's going with her gut. Will this convince her that her son is still alive?

As if that weren't enough, Jada (Elia Cantu) makes a bargain with Leo (Greg Rikaart). Will he accept it? And, if so, would the information he possesses help Nicole find her son? Leo is nothing if not cunning and deceitful, but he grew very fond of the baby he delivered. Surely, he'll go to any length to assist, right?

Meanwhile, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun) collaborate on a clever little plot of their own. They have a common enemy (actually, more than one), and they might use each other's assistance. Let's hope they mean it and that neither is planning to stab the other in the back.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Friday's recap, Stefan struck a business agreement with Ava, and a familiar face returned to Salem after a brief hiatus. Nicole demanded to see her child.

Ava was going to get into a commercial transaction with an unexpected partner! Harris's revelation to Leo will knock the schemer's color-coordinated socks off!

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

