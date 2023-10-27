Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is Kristen aware about Gabi and Stefan’s plan?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another amazing episode of Days of Our Lives was released this week. The plot captivates viewers with painful drama, and this time, an unexpected surprise keeps them fascinated. Gabi and Stefan gain an advantage over Kristen. Marlena confronts Brady. Stephanie gets taken aback by an unannounced guest. Steve admits to Kayla that his actions have caused her problems. So gather your blankets and munchies and get ready to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' October 27, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) are slowly but steadily putting all the pieces of their game together, and it's paying off. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is completely focused on their diabolical plan, and she is well aware that she is on the losing end.

What Stefan and Gabi fail to recognize is who they are up against. They may have beaten Kristen for the time being, but she's not going down without a fight. There will be hell to pay before long.

Simultaneously, Marlena (Deidre Hall) has a lot to say to Brady (Eric Martsolf), and not all of it is pleasant. Doc is lecturing her stepson, and he should pay attention. Marlena will say several things that Brady will find offensive. After the way he's been acting, this severe reality check may be just what he needs. Will he get his act together after this?

Meanwhile, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) receives a surprising guest. This is a huge turn for her, and things are bound to go wrong. Stephanie would be wise to keep her cool. Is Steve (Stephen Nichols) involved in the mess? He confides in Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and admits that his activities are causing problems. Is he correct? Will his brief conversation with Chad (Billy Flynn) come back to bite him...hard?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In today's recap, Gabi and Stefan used Rachel to set up Kristen, while Leo and Dimitri's absurd disguises really worked with Jada and Harris on their tail. Harris was concerned when he discovered what Ava had become involved in.

Kristen made it apparent to Marlena that they would not be friends anytime soon. Rachel's mother, in fact, gave her long-time opponent the cold shoulder!

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

