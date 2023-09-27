Days of Our Lives 27th September 2023 spoilers: Who does Rafe and Jada discover?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another enthralling episode of Days of Our Lives has aired, this time featuring an unexpected sequence of events. Rafe and Jada find Ava and Harris. Rex and Sarah make their way to the altar. Wendy is taken aback by Tripp's behavior. Chloe inquires about Philip's emotions. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from Days of Our Lives' September 27, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 27, Ava (Tamara Braun) and Harris (Steve Burton) are hiding out in the search for Susan (Stacy Haiduk). Unfortunately for them, Tripp (Lucas Adams) is a liar who ratted out his mother, and the cops are on their tail now. So much so that it doesn't take long for the cops to find them.

This has the potential to disrupt the quest...Will it, or won't it? Is it possible for the fugitives to persuade Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) to assist them? Four heads are superior to two.

Meanwhile, Wendy (Victoria Grace) objects to Tripp's (Lucas Adams) behavior. Is this related to him leaking information about his mother? She took a lot of risks to get Ava out of the nation, and yes, mistakes were made, but why leave Ava hanging? Tripp sacrificed Ava to save them, something she is unaware of. Tripp had no choice but to throw Ava under the bus in order to keep himself and Wendy out of jail. What good would it do to sink along with the ship?

Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) is questioned about his feelings by Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). He now knows she overheard his talk in the square with his brother. Will he be truthful and put all on the line? And how will she respond if she does? This might get really messy.

Meanwhile, over at the bar, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Rex (Kyle Lowder) tied the knot, but then Xander (Paul Telfer) arrived, knowing the whole truth about his daughter. He confronts Sarah about her falsehoods, but DAYS spoilers reveal that Rex and Sarah are on their way to the altar. Was that a typo, or did they truly mean Xander? We're perplexed, but excited to see what occurs.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, a distraught Justin told Alex that he was not his father, and Xander confronted Sarah about his daughter.

Sarah's wedding day is rapidly approaching... So, why was she having second thoughts? (Okay, so it's probably because of a specific guy whose baby she recently had secretly...)

The latest Victor-related revelation took Maggie and Justin by surprise. And that’s nothing compared to how Alex reacted.

