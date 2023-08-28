Days of Our Lives 28th August 2023 spoilers: Why was Chloe surprised?

Days of Our Lives is back, and we're ready to kick off the new week with some exciting spoilery things to offer. The episode unfolds with Chloe being taken aback when she sees Philip. Sarah is being taken to the hospital. Despite the advice of others, Shawn refuses to get assistance. Meanwhile, Kate is concerned that Rex's romance will end in heartbreak. This episode will have some amusing moments, some discoveries, and some persistence to make things more complicated than they need to be. Without further ado, let’s find out what Days of Our Lives today’s episode has in store for us.

ALSO READ: Days of our Lives spoilers: Is Sloan finally planning to reveal her secret?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for Monday, August 28, 2023, reveal that Phillip Kiriakis was the last person Chloe Lane expected to see come on her doorstep, but he did.

We expect this to be an interesting scene because he's meant to be dead, and Chloe will be astonished on various levels. Of course, things will become interesting when Phillip finds out she's engaged, and it'll be interesting to watch how he reacts to her being with Xander Cook rather than Brady Black. Will this inspire him to pursue her despite the fact that he will most likely go to jail, or will he be pleased for her?

Meanwhile, Shawn Brady appears to be burrowing himself further into his alcohol problems, and things are only going to get worse.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers predict that Belle Black will continue to try to persuade him to seek help for his alcoholism and other issues that lead to it, but he will reject it. We believe this is the next stage in their relationship's demise, and with Belle announcing her departure from the show, we're interested in knowing if this is her final significant plot or if there will be more to come.

On the other hand, Kate Roberts will be delighted and excited to see Rex Brady return to town, but she will be concerned when he informs her that he and Sarah Horton are getting married.

Previously on Days of Our Lives

In Friday’s recap, Chloe doubted Sarah's lie, Melinda offered Sloan a solution, and Maggie begged Sarah to confess. Meanwhile, two people were surprised by unexpected visits.

Here's an irony: Melinda took it upon herself to give Sloan relationship advice. Sarah was finally about to admit that she lied to Xander. But to whom was she admitting her sin?

The daytime drama Days of Our Lives explores the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, suffering, and sadness.

ALSO READ: Days of our Lives spoilers: Why is Maggie reliving her old days?