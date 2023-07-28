Days of our Lives Spoilers: Gabi and Stefan are finally getting married

Days of Our Lives is back with yet another exciting episode with an interesting set of events. The current Friday episode of drama series unfolds with Nicole’s test results. In the meantime, Stefan and Gabi are finally getting hitched! There’s a lot happening at Salem all at once. Let’s further delve into highlights and spoilers of the July 28, 2023 episode of Days of our Lives.

ALSO READ: Days of our Lives 27th July, 2023 Spoilers: Will Gwen find out about Dimitri and Leo’s tryst?

Days of our lives spoilers highlights:-

After learning that the test results are in, Nicole experiences tension and possibly life-altering insights. The results of the test keep viewers anxiously expecting the plot's next turn.

As Gabi and Stefan reveal their upcoming nuptials, excitement permeates the atmosphere. The upcoming wedding promises love, joy, and celebrations, creating the perfect environment for touching moments and pleasant surprises.

Meanwhile, when Gwen discovers Dimitri's sexts to Leo, they cause unforeseen turmoil. The discovery stirs up feelings and prompts questions regarding the characters' relationships.

Rafe, in the meantime, finds the strength to express his feelings to Jada and make it clear that he is willing to make their relationship public. The sincere confession paves the way for fresh insight and relationship development.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s episode, Gwen accuses Leo while Lani and Eli say a tearful goodbye to their family.

At Salem Inn where Gwen and Leo were staying, Leo explained that his relationship with Dimitri had to end due to his relationship with Gwen. Then suddenly Gwen enters the room and finds Dimitri and Leo together while Damitri had undressed himself for Leo, Gwen had a shocking expression as she didn’t expect to see the two together this way, She further questioned, "What the bloody hell is going on here?"

At the hospital, Theo and Kayla shared their joy that Abe was alive at the nurses' station. Theo expressed concern that Abe's amnesia would be long-lasting and said that he felt karma was responsible for Abe's predicament.

A US Marshal identified himself to Lani and Eli as Sam Gerard when they were also at the hospital. Sam declared that he would accompany Lani back to the Maryland prison. While Lani requested for permission to bid Abe farewell.

When Abe woke up in the hospital, Paulina was overjoyed. When he asked where his wife was, Paulina recognised herself as his wife to which Abe replied that he couldn't place Paulina in his memory. Paulina then realized that Whitley had impersonated Paulina and had abducted Abe.

Advertisement

Marlena went to see Whitley, who had been taken into custody by the Salem Police Department, in the interrogation room. Whitley could only make out Charlemagne from Body & Soul as Marlena.

Meanwhile, Days in our Lives is an American soap opera which revolves around love, challenges, and trials experienced by the residents of the fictional city of Salem.

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Why is Belle trying to persuade Kristen?