Days of Our Lives spoilers: Did Sarah pay Xander a visit?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week began with a bang with the release of another amazing episode of Days of Our Lives. This time, the plot captivates viewers with emotional intensity, and an unexpected surprise keeps them guessing. Everett plots with Stephanie. Sarah hands Xander a vital document. Steve and John have returned from Greece with information regarding Konstantin. Konstantin gets chastised by Theresa for his conduct. So get your blankets and munchies, and get ready to snuggle in because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' November 28, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, November 28, 2023 John and Steve's journey to Greece is accomplished, and they have some steaming hot tea to share. Tune in to find out what they've discovered.

Poor Xander (Paul Telfer) appears to be eating alone, but that won't be the case for long. When Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and their daughter Victoria pay him a visit, he's in for a surprise. But she's not arriving empty-handed.

Sarah has a gift for her daughter's father. She is carrying an envelope with an official paper. Is it possible that Sarah legally changed Victoria's father's name on her birth certificate? Or is it custody papers in which she will eventually share time?

Chad (Billy Flynn), Stephanie (Abigail Klein), and her old love, Everett (Blake Berris), remain tense. Only this time, Stephanie and Everett are going to get together to plan something. What are these two up to these days?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Nicole was certain Eric's baby was hers in yesterday's recap, and Dimitri blackmailed Sloan. When you put two people like Stefan and Ava together, they will devise a plan!

EJ was yearning for answers and hoped Rafe would be able to deliver them. Simultaneously, Jade approached Leo about a possible agreement.

