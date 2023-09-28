Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Melinda be available to salvage her work?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another intriguing episode of Days of Our Lives has appeared, this time containing an unexpected sequence of events. After moving in with Sloan, Eric has a visitor. Melinda makes an attempt to salvage her employment. Sloan enlists Melinda's assistance. Meanwhile, Ava and Harris move closer to finding Susan. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the September 28, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 28, Melinda (Tina Huang) may appear strong, but her emotions are revealed as she packs her desk. She'd do anything to save her career, including beg Paulina (Jackée Harry) for assistance. Will it be of any use? Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), who is there to listen, is her only refuge.

Sloan has a lot to talk about with Eric (Greg Vaughan). Is this related to their wish to adopt a child? Eric wants nothing more than to be a father, and Sloan intends to make that happen without informing him about his true child, of course.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Eric's baby mama, have a lot to talk about. They gather in the DiMera living room to discuss what's going on and what's coming next. Their conversation is cut short when the electricity goes off.

Overseas, Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava's (Tamara Braun) hunt for Susan takes an unexpected turn when they meet Edmund Crumb (Adam Caine). Will he have knowledge that will lead to the whereabouts of the missing woman? They should be cautious near this guy!

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Xander swore to battle for his daughter, while Susan sent another message to Ava and Harris.

Wendy was taken aback by Tripp's actions. Rafe and Jada were almost finished with their victim. Chloe was curious to learn how Philip felt.

