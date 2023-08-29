Days of Our Lives spoilers: Has Shawn hit rock bottom?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of a long-time hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives is back with another episode, and we're ready to keep the party going with some fun spoiler treats to share. Shawn reaches rock bottom. Rafe and Jada are affected by Paulina's news. Meanwhile, Steve counsels Abe on how to proceed with Paulina. whereas Brady discovers that Philip is still alive. This is going to be a fascinating episode with a variety of emotional situations ranging from the lowest of lows to the greatest of highs. So let's get some popcorn and some comfort food and get started with the August 29, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoiler highlights:

According to the August 29, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives, with all of the guilt he's carrying around on top of the alcohol he's ingesting, Shawn Brady is going to hit rock bottom, and it's going to turn pretty ugly.

The spoilers predict that things will go very dark as he considers suicide, and it will be up to Belle Black to talk him down. This will be a difficult scenario since she will try to reach him. We believe she will succeed, but it will be difficult, and this could impact their relationship in the future.

Meanwhile, Paulina Price is now the mayor of Salem, and she plans to clean up some of the mess that the previous acting mayor left behind, although this one isn't really his fault because Abe Carver told Rafe Hernandez that it would happen.

We believe she will reinstate Rafe as police commissioner after berating the city council into agreeing with her, or she will simply do it and face impeachment by the deposed interim mayor. Rafe will be restored in any case, and we anticipate Paulina will waive the rule on fraternizing with subordinates.

We have a feeling this will blow up in Paulina's face big time, and it will be a fight to remember because we don't see her backing down under any circumstances. It was just a matter of time before Brady Black discovered that Phillip Kiriakis was still alive.

Of course, we have no idea what inspired Brady to pay Chloe Lane a visit after he decided to back down. He's been making dumb decisions for a long time, and this one could lead to much more difficulty.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s episode, Philip confessed everything to Chloe.

Forget about coffee. Chloe began her Monday with a real surprise when she saw Philip alive and well! Sarah was transported to the hospital, and things didn’t look good. Meanwhile, everyone in town was aware that Shawn required assistance, and they were lining up to inform him. Nonetheless, he refused to get assistance.

On the other hand, Kate was terrified that Rex was on his way to the Heartbreak Hotel.

The daytime drama Days of Our Lives explores the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, suffering, and sadness.

