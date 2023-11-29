Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Xander overhear Alex and Theresa’s conversation?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week kicked off with the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. This time, the plot holds viewers' attention with emotional intensity, and an unexpected twist keeps them guessing. Steve expresses his concerns to Kayla and Sarah. Alex and Theresa are overheard by Xander. Kayla confronts Sarah with her feelings for Xander. Bad news interrupts a beautiful evening. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to snuggle in because you don't want to miss anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the November 29, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Spoilers for Days of Our Lives for Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Xander overhears Alex and Theresa conversing. Will he enjoy what he hears? Watch to find out! Xander (Paul Telfer) is a man on the go these days. He's a new parent who works hard and enjoys his favorite pastime, eavesdropping. How can he refuse when he comes upon Theresa (Emily O'Brien) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) having a sensual conversation?

Will Xander discover a secret as a result of this? Is it a scandal? Is that a juicy tidbit he can use for blackmail later? Theresa appears to be on her best behavior around Alex, but she's hiding a lot of secrets (including the true identity of Victor's hidden son). Xander's curiosity will be peaked with a single slip.

When Steve (Stephen Nichols) arrives, the excellent doctors have another major topic to discuss. He has exciting news for Kayla and Sarah and explains his discoveries from Greece. He explains his doubts regarding Konstantin (John Kapelos) and the next steps. Someone must obviously take this all to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

Meanwhile, a romantic evening takes a turn as awful news arrives. This is a surprise twist for the relationship, and it has the potential to change everything. Just wait until you discover who's involved and what's going on!

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Chad continued his scheme against Everett in yesterday's episode, while Alex overheard Theresa and Konstantin. John and Steve had returned from their most recent journey to Greece with the best souvenir possible: the truth about Konstantin!

Chad needs to be scared if Everett and Stephanie put their heads together. Sarah gave Xander something that could change his life, while Theresa blasted Konstantin for what he'd done.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

