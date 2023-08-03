Days of our Lives spoilers: Sloan can’t bear the weight of her secret

Yet another exciting episode of Days of Our Lives is here with an interesting set of events. The current episode of Days of Our Lives unfolds with Sloan who can't bear the weight of her secret for another day. Meanwhile, Wendy conveys concerns to Li regarding his recent outing with Melinda Trask. Let’s further delve into highlights and spoilers of the August 2, 2023 episode of Days of our Lives.

Days of our lives spoiler highlights:-

Sloan can't bear the weight of her secret for another day. Wendy conveys concerns to Li regarding his recent outing with Melinda Trask.

Sloan is an unorganized individual who continues to do messy things. She forged Eric's sample, stole and altered Nicole's test results, and now she's the town's biggest liar. The strain of the whole thing is getting to her. If she doesn't get this off her chest, she'll break apart.

Things between Chanel and Talia reach a boiling point. Does this imply Chanel will finally tell Talia what's on her mind? She's been gracious to Talia thus far, but witnessing her former employee escape the repercussions of her deeds can't be easy.

Meanwhile, Li informs his younger sister about his relationship with Melinda. He's falling for her and can't wait to spend more time with her. Wendy has an opinion. Her response will undoubtedly astonish him.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Theo's vacation to Salem is coming to an end, and he is eager to return home, according to the Days of Our Lives teaser for Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Grab your Tissues for this poignant farewell.

Theo returned home, intending to spend Juneteenth with Abe and Paulina on their wedding anniversary. Instead, he returned home to chaos. His father was kidnapped, transported to the hospital, and assumed dead. Thankfully, Abe is safe and sound back home, albeit a little befuddled.

With Abe on the mend, Theo must resume his daily life. While being with his father and being present at all times would be ideal, Salem is no longer Theo's home. However, leaving will be difficult, to say the least.

Paulina is excited to have Abe home in the flat. He's going to be discharged from the hospital, and she needs everything to go as smoothly as possible for him. She rolls up her sleeves to give him a welcome home he'll never forget.

Returning home must be advantageous, right? In the hospital, recall recovery is not possible. Abe needs familiar surroundings, images, possessions, and, perhaps most importantly, his wife. Paulina is praying and hoping that this stormy story will soon come to a conclusion.

John and Steve make their way back to Salem. They come home after completing their goal to find Jerry and uncover the truth.

Days in Our Lives is an American soap opera that focuses on the love, difficulties, and trials. It revolves around the residents of the fictional city of Salem encounter.

