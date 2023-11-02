Days of Our Lives spoilers: Does EJ and Nicole's wedding go smoothly?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another amazing episode of Days of Our Lives was released this week. The plot captivates viewers with devastating drama, and a surprise keeps them guessing this time. Gabi approaches Li for assistance. Eric confesses his affection for Nicole. Uninvited visitors make an appearance at EJ and Nicole's wedding. Holly expresses her emotions to Johnny. So get your blankets and munchies and get ready to snuggle in because you don't want to miss anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the Days of Our Lives November 2, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is ready to become a bride once more. She's dressed up and can't wait to recover the DiMera surname. She and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) are in love, expecting a kid (or so they think), and looking forward to the next chapter of their lives.

Unfortunately, this wedding (like practically all weddings in Salem) will not go off without a hitch. An unexpected visitor interrupts the revelry! Who is it, and what do they want from the bride and groom?

Will Eric (Greg Vaughan) be the one to break the vows? He's finally confessing his affection for his ex, but will he tell her? Would Eric dare to ruin Nicole's special day by confessing his heart's desire?

Holly's (Ashley Puzemis) heart is overflowing with love. It's bursting at the seams, and she just can't stop herself. She declares that she is a girl in love with Johnny! What will Johnny's (Carson Boatman) reaction be?

Meanwhile, Gabi (Camila Banus) executes her cunning strategy by situating herself near Li (Remington Hoffman). She informed him that she had been kidnapped and requested his assistance in rescuing her. Will he fall for her deception? He just told Marlena (Deidre Hall) that he believes he can overcome his ex. Will he still go out of his way for her?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Li made a breakthrough, Stefan brought in an asset, and Holly objected in today's recap. It turned out Li's background wasn't exactly as open as we thought. At least, that appeared to be the case once Marlena discovered something about him!

What would a day be without a little blackmail? We won't have to find out as long as Stefan and Gabi are around. Nicole and EJ's imminent wedding became public knowledge, and... well, let's just say that not everyone is overjoyed. Tate discloses to Eric that he has feelings for a young woman named Holly.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

