Days of Our Lives 30th November 2023 spoilers: Will Dimitri reveal Sloan secret to everyone in Salem?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week will see the release of another excellent episode of Days of Our Lives. This time, the plot captivates viewers with emotional fervor, and an unexpected surprise keeps them guessing. Nicole expresses regret to Holly. Dimitri threatens to reveal the truth. Eric informs Marlena of his encounter with Nicole. Theresa inquires about Alex's relationship. So get your blankets and munchies and get ready to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' November 30, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

The drama is heating up as Dimitri stretches his muscles with Sloan, according to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, November 30, 2023. You will not want to miss this episode. Dimitri (Peter Porte) is a shady character (just look at his mother!). Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is a hidden baddie, and now that their worlds have intersected, things are bound to get out of hand quickly! At least, not for Sloan.

Dimitri knows her secret, and while most people would run to the cops, he's not like that. He has further plans for how to exploit that information. Sloan needs to listen carefully because his demands are all passive inquiries. Either she performs his bidding or he throws her under the bus.

While Sloan deals with her blackmail situation, Eric (Greg Vaughan) seeks assistance for Nicole (Arianne Zucker). He tells his mother everything that happened outside the tavern. Nicole genuinely believes his child is hers, and he is at a loss for what to do. Will Marlena (Deidre Hall) be able to provide any answers?

Nicole meets with Holly (Ashley Puzemis) at the same time. Nicole apologizes to her daughter and hopes she accepts her apology. She couldn't help herself. Holly must realize what her mother is going through right now, doesn't she?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Steve forced Konstantin to reveal his lies to Maggie in yesterday’s episode, and Alex striked Xander. One couple's romantic preparations for the evening was ruined by unwelcome news. Sarah and Kayla intently listened to Steve as he explained his theory of what happened.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

