Days of Our Lives spoilers: How does Nicole feel after finding out EJ’s current state?

This week saw the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. The plot enthralls viewers with heartbreaking drama, and this time, an unexpected surprise keeps them enthralled. Someone from Stephanie's past reappears unexpectedly. Marlena is worried about a sick patient. Gabi and Stefan are overjoyed with their victory, but they need more. Nicole charges at EJ in a rage. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the October 30, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Things haven't been going well for EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) recently, and it's starting to bother him. His newest blunder has turned him red, and he can't get over the loss of his sister's shares. So much so that he throws a tantrum unlike any other. This is how Nicole (Arianne Zucker) discovers him, and she is not pleased. This man is going to become the father of a newborn (kind of), and he needs to retain his cool. Will he be able to shift gears and relax?

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) are both beaming. They're a touch too happy with their victory. Alternatively, not enough. The couple is completely prepared to move on to the next stage of their scheme and claim their next prize. In the meantime, a familiar character reappears in Stephanie's (Abigail Klein's) life. Just wait to see who shows up and how she reacts to it. This could be a watershed moment for Stephanie, prompting her to reconsider her life's path.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) will be concerned about one of her patients. She's dealt with some of the most insane players in the past, but this one stands out. The nice doctor enjoys assisting her charges in getting healthier, but is it even possible in this case?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Friday's recap, Gabi and Stefan successfully blackmailed Kristen while Brady was enraged, and Stephanie received a major shock after clashing with Chad. Steve admitted to Kayla that he may have exacerbated a terrible situation.

With our tribute to the soap MVP who took his big-screen flair to daytime, you may pay your condolences to the leading man, who died at the age of 81. After expressing her feelings about Eric's relationship earlier this week, Marlena now plans to confront Brady about how he's handling his life!

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

