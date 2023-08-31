Days of Our Lives spoilers: What are Dimitri and Leo up to?

Days of Our Lives is back, and we're ready to pop some popcorn because there are going to be some exciting scenarios unfolding, and we don't want to miss a single second of it. This episode will cover a wide range of topics. Dimitri has reservations about Leo's plan. Gabi and Stefan are adamant about discovering the truth. Belle advises Brady not to bring charges. In the meantime, Xander learns something unexpected about Philip. So, without further ado, let's get started with today’s episode of Days of Our Lives.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: What are Gabi and Stefan planning to do?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 31, Dimitri von Leuschner will have reservations about Leo Stark's huge initiative. Dimitri doesn't want Gwen von Leuschner to know he married her for the inheritance, but he still needs to present Elliot Roth with a wife and convince him that this union is legal.

That's why Leo has offered to play Gwen and pose as Dimitri's wife. It appears that Leo will dress up in a wig and feminine clothes before meeting Mr. Roth. Leo can make his voice sound feminine and persuade this barrister to award Dimitri the monies specified in the codicil. Despite Dimitri's misgivings, Leo can reassure him that he is safe.

Meanwhile, Gwen will be waiting for answers now that Kristen DiMera has made a mistake. Kristen assumed Dimitri had told Gwen everything after seeing her furious after smashing a pitcher. However, Kristen will have to explain herself to Gwen because she has no idea what she's talking about! It'll be a close call, but Kristen appears to be able to cover her mistake.

Meanwhile, Gabi DiMera and Stefan DiMera will strive to build on their progress. Stefan learned through Rachel Black that Dimitri has been sleeping with someone on the side. Gabi also learned from Elliot Roth that Dimitri will inherit a large chunk of money as a result of his quick marriage; therefore, Stefan and Gabi assume that is why he married Gwen.

Gabi and Stefan are now determined to discover who Dimitri is sleeping with in order to gain some leverage of their own. Of course, Stefan and Gabi believe they're hunting for another woman, so they're in for a surprise when the truth about Leo emerges.

Today’s episode revealed that Belle Black Brady will plead with Brady Black not to arrest Philip Kiriakis, who has expressed tremendous regret for framing Brady while he wasn't in his right mind. Belle will urge Brady to consider Philip's shattered mental state and give him some leeway, especially because the Kiriakis family is already suffering with Victor Kiriakis' death and impending funeral.

Meanwhile, Xander Cook will make a surprising discovery regarding Philip, which may involve a surprise encounter. Chloe will also provide updates on Philip's efforts to make amends, so she may advise Xander not to complicate matters for him.

Advertisement

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Gabi and Stefan learned the majority of Dimitri's secrets, while Gwen was dissatisfied with her new spouse. Back in town to cope with the fallout from Victor's terrible death, Sonny surely didn’t need a run-in with Leo. But that's exactly what happened.

With questions about the legality of his marriage growing, Dimitri should think—or should we say scheme? on his feet! Guilt is a strong emotion, and it was shaking Alex to his core in the aftermath of the death of his Uncle Vic. Meanwhile, Gabi and Stefan took out their detective hats and went out to find answers.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that follows the lives of individuals in Salem as they encounter love, misery, and despair.

ALSO READ: Days of our Lives spoilers: What do Bonnie and Maggie discover?