Days of Our Lives spoilers: Are Dimitri and Gwen getting married?

Yet another exciting episode of Days of Our Lives is here with an interesting set of events. The current episode of Days of Our Lives unfolds with wedding bells ringing for two couples on the show. Meanwhile, Kristen receives an invitation which she can’t refuse. Let’s further delve into highlights and spoilers of the July 31, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of our lives spoiler highlights:-

The wedding bells are ringing. They're going to be especially loud since two brides are ready to go down the aisle!

Gabi and Stefan will get married alongside Dimitri and Gwen. The double wedding will go off without a hitch. Gabi will be thrilled to begin her second inning with Stefan. While one couple will seal their marriage with a kiss, Rafe and Jada will strengthen their love during the same wedding. Even though they aren't in love, we can expect some sort of relationship between them in the following episodes.

Meanwhile, Kristen receives an invitation she can't truly decline because it requires her to appear in the court.

Sloan finds a way to tamper with Nicole and EJ's test results in possibly the least shocking move ever. And, Eric is telling everyone how thrilled he is to be expecting a child with the vixen.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Nicole felt tensed after she got her test results which arrived with life-changing revelations. The test findings kept viewers guessing about the plot's next twist.

The mood is electric as Gabi and Stefan revealed their forthcoming wedding. The forthcoming wedding promises love, joy, and celebrations, creating the ideal setting for heartfelt moments and unexpected surprises.

Gwen discovered Dimitri's sex-texts to Leo which caused an unexpected upheaval. The finding evoked emotions and raised issues about the characters' connections.

Meanwhile, Rafe mustered the courage to communicate his love to Jada and proclaim his willingness to make their relationship public. A true confession opened the door to new insights and relationship growth.

Days in Our Lives is an American soap opera that revolves around the love, challenges, and trials experienced by the residents of the fictional city of Salem.

