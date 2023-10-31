Days of Our Lives 31st October 2023 spoilers: How was Abe and Paulina’s movie night?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another amazing episode of Days of Our Lives was released this week. The plot captivates viewers with devastating drama, and this time, an unexpected surprise keeps them guessing. In Salem, it's Halloween... Eric, Sloan, and Nicole make an unexpected discovery. Holly devises a cunning scheme. Stephanie and Kayla cast magic. A movie night with Paulina and Abe goes tragically wrong. So get your blankets and munchies and get ready to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' October 31, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) decide to have a low-key fright night, just the two of them. They gather some snacks and settle in for a movie night at home. Doesn't that sound nice? That will not be the case. They might even regret not going out.

When Whitley (Kim Coles) pounces on the door, everything goes to hell! The insane nurse is out for vengeance and has no qualms about destroying people's lives. This is a risky circumstance in which Paulina and Abe must respond precisely. Or...could it be a nightmare?

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) are up to no good. The mother and daughter collaborate to make some magic. What exactly is the spell they wish to cast? A small amount of witchcraft can go a long way.

Eric (Greg Vaughan), Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) discover a horrific scene at the same moment. This is a moment that will shake the trio to their core. It's going to be a horrifying disaster.

Meanwhile, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) is tired of waiting for things to work themselves out. She devises a strategy that will ensure she gets whatever she desires. Maybe not everything, but at least one thing—Johnny. Will it, however, work? Is there anything Holly can do to catch his eye?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Stephanie's ex had a strange story for her; Li made a surprising confession to Marlena; and Gabi and Stefan continued to scheme in today's recap.

Nicole was used to EJ being moody, but how did she react when she discovered him boiling with rage? Marlena was concerned about a patient who is anything but steady.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

