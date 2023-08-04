Days of Our Lives spoilers: Does Eric have something in mind for Sloan?

Another fascinating episode of Days of Our Lives is here, this time with an intriguing sequence of events. The current episode of Days of Our Lives opens with Eric having a proposal for Sloan. But it's not exactly the type of a thing that will make a girl’s heart flutter! In the meantime, Harris stumbles across an old friend in Bayview. Let’s further delve into highlights and spoilers of the August 3, 2023 episode of Days of our Lives.

Days of our lives spoiler highlights:-

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 3, 2023 preview shows how Eric will try and interrogate Sloan about how she obtained Nicole’s test results.

While it's easy to interpret his proposal, we believe it'll be something as simple as the two of them spending a few days away from everything to distract her from her brother and her own test. It'll be a thoughtful gesture that she'll appreciate, but it'll also sharpen the knife in her heart, triggering her conscience and guilt.

Meanwhile, when Harris Michaels meets Eve Donovan in Bayview, he will continue on his path of atonement. There's a lot of history between them, and Harris will apologize and try to make peace with her, but Eve is a master of carrying grudges.

Although, fans love witnessing Chad DiMera go insane whenever Alex Kiriakis is around, particularly since he did the same thing when Alex was dating Stephanie Johnson.

Chad discovers that being on the other side of a conquest effort is not fun, and he will express his concerns to EJ DiMera.

Given how much EJ enjoys life, we expect him to score some zingers on Chad while seeming to be empathetic to his circumstances.

All of this will be happening when Alex tells Stephanie about his unsuccessful date with Milinda Trask, and if he goes into depth about her psychoanalysis on him still being in love with her, Chad may be concerned.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Wendy persuaded her brother to let go of his feelings for Gabi. But she's not delighted that he appeared to be spending a lot of time with Melinda.

Sloan is quite adept at hiding secrets. Despite this, she resolves to tell someone about Nicole's pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Chanel and Talia's tensions are at an all-time high. Even being in familiar surroundings doesn't seem to help Abe recall what happened.

Days in Our Lives is an American soap opera that focuses on the love, hardships, and trials that the citizens of Salem face.

