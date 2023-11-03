Days of Our Lives spoilers: What does Eric wish to do?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week saw the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. The plot captivates viewers with heartbreaking drama, and this time a surprise keeps them guessing. Nicole provides Chad with relationship tips. Stephanie is surprised by some news from Everett. Eric's rash decision astounded Sloan and Marlena. Wendy comforts Li. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to snuggle in because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the November 3, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Eric (Greg Vaughn) wishes to make the most of his life. He and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) are considering adoption, but is that all he wants? When he shares his life ambitions, he astounds Sloan and Marlena (Deidre Hall).

So, what is this huge, rash choice that has everyone's jaws on the floor? Is he prepared to become a husband as well as a father? Whatever it is, Marlena is on high alert and may want to talk to her son about it.

Everett (Blake Berris) has some news to share with Stephanie (Abigail Klein). Is he intending to stay in Salem? He arrives in town with a surprising narrative, and his presence makes Stephanie nervous. Will she even want him to be close to her?

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) offers Chad some relationship advice. She understands what it's like to be a single parent locked in the past, unable to envision a future with someone fresh. Will she be able to steer him in the right direction?

Meanwhile, Li's (Remington Hoffman) moods are erratic. So much so, that Wendy (Victoria Grace) notices. When her brother is in trouble, she does what any good sister would do: she steps up. In his hour of need, she offers words of comfort and a sturdy shoulder to lean on.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In today's recap, Nicole had second thoughts about marrying EJ, Stefan and Gabi blackmailed Li, and Holly surprised Johnny.

The wedding of EJ and Nicole began... But what's a Salem wedding without some sort of upheaval? This time, it took the shape of uninvited guests! Eric admitted to having affection for Nicole. The only question was who he might tell in town, considering that everyone knew it was true.

