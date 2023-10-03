Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why was Rafe surprised?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

It's a new week and new episode for out favorite show Days of Our Lives is here. Days of Our Lives has broadcast another intriguing episode, this time involving an unexpected turn of events. Rafe is caught off guard by an unexpected visitor. Ava and Harris have found themselves in a perilous predicament. Shawn is confronted by Belle. So take out your popcorns and get comefortable because you wouldn't want to miss a second of it. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from Days of Our Lives' October 3, 2023 episode.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Melinda be available to salvage her work?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Spoilers for Days of Our Lives for Tuesday, October 3, 2023, Harris and Ava are in for another round of enormous problems as fresh twists and turns await them. This is one episode you will not want to miss.

Things worsen for Ava (Tamara Braun) and Harris (Steve Burton). Their predicament worsens, and they realize they're battling for their lives—in more ways than one. This is undoubtedly detrimental to the runaway mental hospital patients. Will they be able to save themselves? Their mission could derail once more if they don't act quickly and devise a failsafe scheme to regain control.

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) is surprised by a surprise guest. This journey is surely taking unexpected turns, and he will not see this one coming. Will this individual, on the other hand, help or hinder him?

Rafe may be a top cop and a strong guy in Salem, but he's no longer there. Things aren't going well for him overseas, and he'll discover that the authority of the Salem Police Department won't protect him at home. He'll need as many allies as he can get.

Back in Salem, Belle (Martha Madison) confronts her husband after hearing Jada (Elia Cantu) tell her sister about his dirty little secret. Will his attempts to conceal it rather than come clean after it occurred cause greater damage to their marriage than the event itself?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Gwen punched Leo, Gabi and Stefan got what they wanted, and Belle overheard Jada and Shawn. Vivian was ready to dive headfirst into the Dimitri problem, which could only make things more complicated and, frankly, more fun. Jada and Shawn's relationship was set to heat up. In desperate need of help, Belle turned to Marlena, the most helpful person in Salem.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Did Chloe share Sarah’s secret with anyone?