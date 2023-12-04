Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Nicole be able to prove what she knows?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week, another wonderful episode of Days of Our Lives will be published. This time, the plot holds viewers' attention with emotional energy, and an unexpected twist keeps them guessing. Nicole is looking forward to the results of the DNA test. Dimitri gets surprised by a visitor. Holly tells Johnny a significant fib. So get your blankets and munchies and get ready to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the December 4, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

A mother's instincts are never wrong (as we see here!). and Nicole's (Arianne Zucker) are screaming at her to check on her baby boy. She is certain that the newborn boy Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) are carrying is her son. And she is correct—but can she prove it?

Nicole's only hope is the DNA test. Will it reveal anything she doesn't already know? She has few options in this situation because no one believes her. If the results show that she is not the baby's mother, she will face an uphill battle.

Meanwhile, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) sets herself up for disaster when she tells Johnny (Carson Boatman) a huge falsehood. Is this related to her "dead" brother? Is this more about who she claims to have a crush on?

Whatever it is, she needs to keep her story straight in her head. Johnny will recognize she's a dishonest liar who lies after just one slip. If he discovers that she is not being truthful with him, all the opportunity she had to gain his love may be lost.

Be on the lookout for a surprise visit to Dimitri (Peter Porte). Is he finally being pursued by the cops? Will he ever see his lover Leo (Greg Rikaart) again? Whoever it is will drop his jaw, but will they also bring a grin to his face?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's episode, EJ gloated at Leo, but was he making a huge mistake? Sloan was working hard to free someone!

Tate used his commitment to help Holly win the older man of her dreams to come between Chanel and Johnny.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

