Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why did Kate confront Rex?

Another exciting episode of Days of Our Lives has aired, this time including an unexpected turn of events. Rafe and Tripp are in a life-threatening predicament. EJ issues additional orders to his inside man. The conclusion of Chloe's conversation with Xander is surprising. Kate tries to reason with Rex. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the October 4, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 4, 2023, see Kate giving Rex her two cents and hoping he listens to some good, old-fashioned wisdom from his mother! Tune in to see Kate go off. Rex (Kyle Lowder) is clearly making some questionable decisions these days. He may love Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), but she clearly does not and is only using him to keep baby Victoria away from Xander (Paul Telfer). That, however, does not sit well with Kate.

She sits down with her son for a heart-to-heart in an attempt to persuade him to see the light. This grown man has to be talked into some sense, and Kate is determined to be the one to do it. Will it, however, work? Is Mama Bear Kate going to get her way? Xander and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) have their own conversation, and it does not end as anyone would expect. Is Chloe going to tell Xander that her heart belongs to Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier)? Or is she willing to walk down the aisle and assist him in claiming his daughter?

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) has a phone call to make at the DiMera home. A crucial, cunning, down-and-dirty call. To issue commands, he communicates with his inside guy. It's time to clean up a mess like only DiMeras can. This twisted tangle is becoming darker and twistier by the day. EJ is well aware that his life is in jeopardy. He needs to get everything under control before everything breaks apart and he is publicly humiliated as the bad guy.

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) are in a pickle overseas. This is a life-threatening predicament in which they are struggling for their very survival. This can't be good, can it? In reality, it's quite dreadful. They'll need to act quickly if they want to make it out alive.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Belle dumped Shawn, and Edmund pulled a gun on Rafe and Tripp. Things progressed from hazardous to, er, even more hazardous for Ava and Harris.

