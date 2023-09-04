Days of Our Lives spoilers: Who has a job offer for Xander?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

It's a new week, and Days of Our Lives is back with an exciting episode, and we're ready with the popcorn because there will be some hilarious moments that we don't want to miss. The September 4, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives reveals that this could be Dick Van Dyke's final episode, and his mystery will most certainly be resolved shortly. Marlena approaches John and Steve for assistance in identifying the mysterious man. On the other hand, Xander is offered a job. Marlena agrees to assist Ava. Meanwhile, Theresa catches Brady off guard. There will also be many unexpected surprises for us. In Salem, there is a lot going on. So settle in and hold on tight, because we're about to embark on an adventure. Without further ado, let's get started with Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights from Monday's September 4, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 4, Marlena Evans will call John Black and Steve Johnson in to assist in identifying Dick Van Dyke and locating his son in an effort to aid Salem's new mystery man.

Since this might be Dick Van Dyke's last episode, based on what we've seen, we anticipate Black Patch to move quickly.

According to the spoilers, he will undoubtedly be John's father. When he spoke with Marlena, they heavily teased that with a few references, and it should be entertaining to see how it all turns out.

Since his father's identity was discovered some time ago, it appears like they will have to slightly rewrite John's past, but perhaps they will find a way to make it make sense.

We're interested to see what kind of work Xander Cook will be offered because he currently has a job that he enjoys. One that immediately springs to mind isn't a good one, and it might come from EJ DiMera.

Since EJ is actively seeking to eliminate Ava Vitali, we believe it is possible that he may approach Xander to carry out the task. He may even offer Xander a comfortable job at DiMera, looking at it as a way for him to atone for his role in Susan Banks' death.

We hope Xander doesn't take it if this is the intended course of action. However, it won't surprise us if EJ blackmails Xander into performing the task.

Meanwhile, Theresa Donovan will unexpectedly knock on Brady Black's door in a cool twist, which could spark some amusing conversations.

We expect that after the surprises and good manners have worn off, he will approach her for help in regaining custody of his child, as she is another of his baby mommas who successfully fought for full custody against him.

However, Theresa will not be able to help much, but considering that Brady is willing to try anything to get his daughter back, it wouldn't surprise us if he wanted Theresa to be a character witness or use some other nefarious technique.

Previously on Days of Our Lives

Fridays’s recap revealed In today's recap, Marlena and Kayla assisted a man suffering from amnesia.

Rafe made a critical decision. And, while it was about his career, it most certainly had an effect on his personal life as well!

Meanwhile, Dick Van Dyke made an appearance as a special guest.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that follows the lives of individuals in Salem as they encounter love, misery, and despair.

