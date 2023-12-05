Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is Stefan planning something?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives will be released this week. This time, the plot captivates viewers with emotional intensity, and an unexpected surprise keeps them guessing. Sloan tries to prevent Eric from viewing the DNA findings. Dimitri considers surrendering. Stefan tells Ava about his ambitions. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' December 5, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Ava (Tamara Braun) is distraught over having to do Clyde's bidding. After all, it's the only way she can keep her son safe (otherwise, why would she seek protection from her boyfriend?). Fortunately, she is not alone in her predicament. Stefan (Brandon Barash) is in a similar situation, and he's had about enough of it.

Stefan will not continue to bend to Clyde's (James Read) wishes. After all, he is an all-powerful DiMera. There must be a way to get rid of the jailbird and restore his freedom. Stefan has a huge plan to fix everything and save Ava as well. Will it, however, be successful?

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), speaking of dreadful messes, senses the walls closing in on her gigantic scheme. The DNA results have arrived, and Eric (Greg Vaughan) is eager to open the envelope and reveal the truth. Of course, he is convinced that this test was conducted solely to provide Nicole (Arianne Zucker) with calm. He'll be astonished when he sees the truth.

Sloan, of course, cannot have it. Not after all her efforts to get Eric a child. His child. She goes into overdrive to prevent him from seeing the outcomes. You won't believe how far she's willing to go!

Meanwhile, loose-string Dimitri (Peter Porte) pondered turning himself in. He is completely smitten by Leo. Is he, nevertheless, willing to go to prison for him? Dimitri isn't looking forward to a life behind bars. He does, however, appear at the police station. Is there something he's planning?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives recap, Sloan learned about the DNA test and did everything she could to prevent it, and Dimitri considered leaving Leo.

While Dimitri was usually the one who caught people off guard, today he will be astonished when someone pays him a visit. Nicole awaited the test results with bated breath, hoping they would prove once and for all that she wasn't insane. Holly demonstrated her willingness to tell a whopper in order to score points with Johnny.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

