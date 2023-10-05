Days of Our Lives spoilers: Does Chloe see a future with Xander?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another thrilling episode of Days of Our Lives has aired, this time with an unexpected twist. Chloe and Philip make a life-altering choice. EJ recognizes a familiar face. Rex is assaulted. Sarah is being chastised for her activities. There's a lot going on in Salem and you wouldn't want to miss a second of it. Grab your popcorn and get comfortable. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from Days of Our Lives' October 5, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chloe desires a life apart from Xander on Thursday, October 5, 2023. One in which she revisits an old love story. You will not want to miss this episode. Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) was ready to throw caution to the wind and marry Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) just a few weeks ago. And she would have if the truth about baby Victoria hadn't come out. She considers her alternatives now that her romance is on the rocks.

And by alternatives, we're referring to Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier). The two meet, and after some discussion, they make a life-changing decision. Does this imply Philip will have a second chance? Is Chloe willing to let him back in? In the aftermath of the Baby Victoria paternity scandal, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is grilled about how she handled things. What did she deceive everyone for? The secret was eventually revealed, and she is now paying the consequences. And what a cost it will be!

Rex (Kyle Lowder) gets attacked as soon as Sarah is told off. He's been dragged over to Xander's as a pawn in EJ's (Dan Feuerriegel) revenge plot against the man he holds responsible for his mother's death. The hitman is armed with a gun, and there are two confused guys who despise each other. This is not going to end nicely. Meanwhile, EJ is astonished to see both Ava (Tamara Braun) and his mother at the DiMera residence. Susan (Stacy Haiduk) is alive, healthy, and in reasonably excellent health. Isn't it wonderful news? Or was EJ already aware of this?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, EJ initiated Xander's murder just as Susan returned to Salem. In addition, Chloe made plans to leave town.

If you believe you know what will happen when Xander and Chloe talk, trust us. You most emphatically do not! And what follows will throw Xander for a loop. Rafe and Tripp ended up having something in common: they're both in grave peril! EJ was issuing orders once more; something tells us he was demanding someone's head on a platter (maybe literally) rather than a cup of tea!

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

