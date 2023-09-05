Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is EJ planning to take revenge from Ava?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives is back with a brand new episode, and we’ve got some great spoilery stuff to keep the ball rolling. Today’s episode unfolds with EJ, who has been experiencing nightmares about his deceased mother and is now attempting to pay Xander to take Ava out for vengeance. EJ's need for vengeance grows stronger while Xander hesitates to carry out the mission. EJ does not appear to be giving up as he attempts to rub out Ava. Meanwhile, Sloan is determined to tell Eric the truth. Salem will be hopping in this episode as emotions run high with a hit attempt on Ava Vitali and more. Let’s delve into Days of Our Lives, September 5, 2023 spoilers and highlights.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 5, after Xander Cook declined his offer, EJ DiMera calls in a big gun to have Ava rubbed out. EJ will see that things are taken care of and that Ava pays for killing his mother, but there is a catch that he either isn't aware of or doesn't care about.

When the killer arrives, Harris Michaels will most likely be with Ava. Harris will be the hero, Ava will feel compelled to come clean in order to put an end to everything, and EJ will be perplexed that his money cannot buy him the happiness and closure he seeks.

On the other hand, Sloan Peterson has had a difficult few months, and with fate and writers conspiring to bring Eric Brady and Nicole Walker back together, things are only about to get worse.

In the end, we expect Sloan to be the one to fulfill her worst dread when she tells Eric, and with her conscience weighing hard on her after losing her kid, she'll firmly consider coming clean.

Unfortunately, it appears that Sloan will crack and be blasted not only for lying to Eric but also for potentially causing difficulties with Nicole's kid, despite the genetic exam revealing no anomalies.

In terms of a guilty conscience, Sarah Horton may be second-guessing her decision to lie to Xander about him being the father of her child. Or she's simply sad that he's moved on with his life, and she's been so preoccupied with him in some way.

In any case, she'll have a lot to think about moving forward after he took her to the hospital for no reason. It appears that she is warming up to him.

Previously on Days of Our Lives

In yesterday's recap, Theresa wanted another shot with Brady, and John discovered a connection to John Doe.

Who was the mysterious man whom everyone in Salem was talking about? That's exactly what Marlena thought John and Steve could assist her with.

Meanwhile, Xander received a strange employment offer from the last person he would’ve expected. Marlena decided to help Ava. While Brady struggled to figure out how to react to Theresa's return.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that follows the lives of individuals in Salem as they encounter love, misery, and despair.

