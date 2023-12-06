Days of Our Lives 6th December 2023 spoilers: Are Ava and Harris going on a date?

In the next episode of Days of Our Lives, scheduled for Wednesday, December 6, 2023, fans can expect a break from the usual drama as Ava and Harris decide to go on their first official date. Despite the shadow of blackmail looming over Ava from Clyde, she remains determined to live her life, especially when it comes to her budding relationship with Harris.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives will be released this week. This time, the plot captivates viewers with emotional intensity, and an unexpected surprise keeps them guessing. Ava's efforts to help Harris alleviate his worries about a missing key that might have granted unauthorized access to the Salem PD evidence room take a backseat as they focus on their special evening together.

This date signifies a significant step in their relationship, moving ahead with the flirting, teasing, and brief moments of passion they've shared before. It seems to be the beginning of something genuinely new and exciting for the two characters.

As Ava and Harris take center stage in this episode, Rafe and Jada find themselves in the hot seat, needing to provide explanations for recent events. Viewers can anticipate a revealing and perhaps confrontational moment as the couple opens up about their circumstances.

Simultaneously, Everett and Stephanie stumble upon a shocking revelation that leaves them astonished. The nature of this unexpected discovery is yet to be disclosed, adding an element of suspense and surprise to the unfolding storyline.

Previously on Days of Our Lives

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives recap, Sloan continues her efforts to prevent Eric from accessing DNA test results that could expose her scheme. Meanwhile, Stefan contemplates bringing Ava into the loop regarding his plan, leaving uncertainty about her potential role as a willing or reluctant accomplice. Additionally, Dimitri considers the possibility of turning himself in, introducing another layer of complexity to the narrative.

Overall, this week's episode promises a departure from the routine, with a focus on Ava and Harris's burgeoning romance, along with revelations and developments that will keep fans eagerly anticipating the next twists and turns in the Days of Our Lives storyline. For loyal viewers, Wednesday's episode is shaping up to be a pivotal and engaging installment.

