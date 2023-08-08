Days of our Lives spoilers: What is Sarah hiding from Maggie?

Another new episode of Days of Our Lives is here, and this time it features an intriguing sequence of events and drama as Maggie learns Sarah's secret and Xander astounds Chloe. Meanwhile, Nicole is trapped between two competing offers. We speculate about Nicole's future while she speaks and receives unexpected news. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the August 7, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of our lives spoiler highlights:-

The cat seemed to have escaped from the bag. Which one? The one Bonnie has been trying to hide for a long time. Maggie discovers what Sarah has been hiding today!

Maggie will discover Sarah's pregnancy secret. She might even discover that Xander is the father of her child. Furthermore, she will learn that this was the secret that Bonnie and Justin were attempting to keep from her.

Xander has a great surprise in store for Chloe. Meanwhile, Brady will start acting out and, in an impulsive action, will kiss Chloe. On Days of Our Lives, this may not sit well with his sister, Belle. She'll confront Chloe later and scold her for duping her brother. Brady will eventually have to relax and accept the situation with Rachel and Kristen as it is.

When Gwen realizes that Leo is withholding something—or should we say, someone from her, she is one step closer to heartbreak.

Nicole has two proposals on the table and isn't sure which one to accept!

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Melinda revealed Sloan's secret in Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 4, 2023, laying the groundwork for high-stakes confrontations and a potential disaster. Meanwhile, Maggie asked Xander for a favor, adding tension and mystery to their meetings.

In the last episode, Nicole experienced a big day and so did the media. She not only received some unpleasant messages, but she also had the option to share some! Meanwhile, Melinda confronted Sloan, claiming to know what she's been hiding.

Maggie has grown into a strong opponent in recent months. She has received both respect and criticism for her no-nonsense attitude toward taking over her husband's company and asserting her dominance in the boardroom. This could be why she seeks Xander's comfort and support. She will talk about Xander and seek comfort from him. Tripp was also astonished by what or who he found in his bed when he woke up.

The American soap opera Days of Our Lives focuses on the people of Salem's love, hardships, and trials.

