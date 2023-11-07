Days of Our Lives spoilers: How was EJ and Nicole’s wedding night?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week saw the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. The plot grips viewers with heartbreaking drama, and an unexpected twist keeps them guessing this time. Wendy swears vengeance. Gabi must respond to Rafe's questions. EJ puts aside business to enjoy his wedding night. Paulina has a surprise up her sleeve. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the November 7, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) have married. There are, of course, a few glitches. DiMera Enterprises' CEO, EJ, was fired. Nicole still has emotions for Eric (Greg Vaughan) and is unaware that she is carrying his child rather than EJ's. And neither of them is aware of Li's (Remington Hoffman) death. What does the couple's future hold?

Nicole appears to be enjoying the light of her recent marriage and pregnancy. Everything appears to be going as planned for the time being, but how will Eric's unexpected marriage to Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) affect the blushing bride? Will she discover the truth about her child's paternity? And if she does, what will she do? Is Eric and Nicole's relationship over? Will Nicole and EJ's happily ever after come true?

Paulina (Jackeé Harry) has devised a strategy. Does it have to do with EJ and Nicole? She visits them at the DiMera estate on their wedding night, so it must be important. Perhaps she has a fascinating question for EJ.

In addition, a chained Gabi (Camila Banus) cries to Stefan (Brandon Barash), while Harris (Steve Burton) tries to drag her away from him. Tripp (Lucas Adams) tries to console a distraught Wendy (Victoria Grace), who is suffering from her brother's murder.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In today's recap, Li accused Gabi of being his attacker before collapsing, while Chad and Stephanie quarreled over Everett.

Harris was worried about Ava's new position. But, given her previous career as a mob queenpin, how concerning can it truly be? When Chad discovered Stephanie and Everett together, he raised an eyebrow. Eric and Sloan's wedding was celebrated by Marlena, Roman, and Brady.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

