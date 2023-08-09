Days of our Lives spoilers: Why is Shawn feeling bad about himself?

Days of Our Lives is heating up as the storyline continues to enthral fans. The episode begins with Marlena where she observes something shocking. Meanwhile, Shawn goes back to work, feeling bad about himself. Fans may expect plenty of drama with pregnancies, dating, and other topics on Days of Our Lives. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the August 8, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of our lives spoiler highlights:-

Shawn Brady will face more guilt as he returns to work at the Salem Police Department in the Tuesday, August 8 episode of Days of Our Lives. Shawn's difficulties over accidentally leaving Brady in a coma has only gotten worse since he inadvertently dismissed Rafe Hernandez.

Shawn will be reinstated after his suspension and will soon accept a new job. If Shawn is appointed interim police commissioner despite his recent censure, he may feel even worse about the situation.

The Days of Our Lives teaser in the meantime indicates that Kayla Johnson will listen to amnesiac Abe Carver's problems and offer advice.

Although Abe is unable to recall his feelings for Paulina Price, Kayla may be hopeful that they might find a way together.

On the episode, Chanel Dupree appears to be having a heart-to-heart with a heartbroken Paulina. Abe opts to leave Paulina's apartment because he was too uncomfortable, so Chanel may give her mother a pep talk and hope that Abe's memories will return any day now.

Unfortunately, Chanel and Paulina will ultimately learn the truth about Sweet Bits.

Clint Rawlings, who is currently serving as Salem's interim mayor, is likely to find another reason to close the bakery's doors. Chanel will be concerned that Sweet Bits may close forever, but Paulina will not give up.

However, it won't be long until Paulina finds Abe and convinces him to resume his mayoral duties.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Bonnie had been trying to keep a secret for a very long time. While Maggie discovered what Sarah had been hiding.

Maggie learned the truth about Sarah's pregnancy. She even learnt that Xander is the biological father of her child. Maggie also discovered that this was the secret that Bonnie and Justin were striving to conceal from her.

Xander had a wonderful gift for Chloe. Brady was seen acting out as he kissed Chloe on the spur of the moment. This did not sit well with his sister, Belle. Brady eventually accepted Rachel and Kristen's situation as it was.

Gwen then came one step closer to a heartbreak when she found out that Leo was hiding something or, should we say, someone from her.

Speaking of tensed subjects, Nicole was torn between two proposals and was also unsure which she should accept.

Days of Our Lives is a popular and the longest running American soap drama that follows the lives of people living in Salem as they experience love, sorrows, and hardships.

