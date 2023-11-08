Days of Our Lives spoilers: What are John and Marlena celebrating?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another amazing episode of Days of Our Lives was released this week. This time, the plot captures viewers with emotional drama, and a surprise keeps them guessing. Days of Our Lives is celebrating its 58th season. John and Marlena are celebrating their wedding anniversary. Maggie reflects on Victor. Tensions increase in Sarah and Xander's custody struggle. Alex and Theresa devise a strategy. So get your blankets and munchies and get ready to snuggle in because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' November 8, 2023 episode.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: How was EJ and Nicole’s wedding night?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) are having a lovely day. The couple arranges a romantic day to celebrate their marriage and enjoy being together. The last five years haven't been easy, but their love has always triumphed. Is it any surprise that they value each other now more than ever?

The night is young, the romance is heating up, and John and Marlena's bond grows stronger. They are one of Salem's most stable couples, and they aim to keep it that way.

At the same time, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is still grieving Victor's (John Aniston) death. Her pain comes in waves, and today is particularly difficult. She reflects on their love story and everything she misses about her late husband.

Meanwhile, tensions between Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) are rising. The dispute over infant Victoria is becoming increasingly fierce. As the former couple battles for their separate rights, expect this custody case to be a slugfest.

Expect Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa (Emily O'Brien) to band together and plot a really nefarious plan. When it comes to scheming, these two are a match made in heaven (or perhaps hell). What they have up their sleeves may surprise even the most cunning Salemites.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In today's recap, EJ smugly announces to them that he is the new D.A., just as Stefan promised an arrested Gabi that everything would be OK. Wendy promised vengeance; they might still do so.

Gabi, the hot one, please have a seat. Rafe had questions for his sister and demanded answers. Have you ever wondered why Paulina rarely wore blouses with no sleeves? It's because she liked to pluck aces out of them like she did today!

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Who did Chad discover Stephanie with?