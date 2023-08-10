Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why is Chanel feeling heartbroken?

Days of Our Lives is turning up as the plot continues to captivate viewers. The spoilers for today’s episode of Days of Our Lives reveal Chanel is heartbroken about Sweet Bits, but she has a strong support system that includes Johnny DiMera. Paulina is seen campaigning for Abe to return to his post as mayor. Let's further take a deeper look at the highlights and spoilers from the August 9, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoiler highlights:-

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, August 9 episode unfold as Paulina Price makes a special request to Abe Carver. Since Clint Rawlings is targeting Chanel Dupree as acting mayor and has recently closed down the bakery, Paulina will want Abe to take over as mayor once more. Chanel will be an emotional wreck while Paulina makes an urgent plea for Abe's assistance.

The spoilers indicate that Johnny DiMera will arrive and ask what's wrong, prompting Chanel to open up to her ex as flames ignite. Of course, Chanel has feelings for Talia Hunter, so a love triangle is possible once again.

As this storyline progresses, Johnny and Talia may find themselves battling for Chanel's affection. Tripp Johnson will then plan something romantic for Wendy Shin.

Although Tripp and Wendy have had some unexpected interruptions recently, Tripp hopes to get past them all and make love for the first time.

Meanwhile, Brady Black will cope with some difficult emotions now that Kristen DiMer has been granted full custody of Rachel Black. Brady is going to confide in Chloe as he attempts to deal with recent custody news. Chloe may be putting the brakes on now that she's with Xander Cook, but it could also remind her how much she misses Brady.

This will draw Harris and Ava closer together during their stay at Bayview, but Ava will also get a beautiful visit from Tripp at some point.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Shawn became the commissioner, Sweet Bits was closed, and Ava attacked Harris in Bayview in yesterday’s episode of Days of Our Lives.

The good news was that Shawn had returned to work but the bad news was that he still feels quite guilty.

Sweet Bits, in the meantime, appeared to be in disarray as Chanel's bakery hits a hard patch, while Kayla struggled to help an increasingly anxious Abe.

Days of Our Lives is a popular and long-running American soap opera that follows the lives of people in Salem as they encounter love, sadness, and suffering.

