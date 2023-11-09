Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why is Dimitri feeling guilty?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week saw the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. This time, the plot grabs viewers' attention with emotional intensity, and an unexpected twist keeps them guessing. Rafe brings word of Gabi's destiny. Wendy's bravery is put to the test. Dimitri is struggling with his guilt. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to snuggle in because you don't want to miss anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the November 9, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Dimitri (Peter Porte) has had a difficult few months. He arrived in town, duped Gwen (Emily O'Brien) into marriage, secretly fell in love with Leo (Greg Rikaart), and schemed and conned his way through. He's now reflecting on his wicked activities, and he's not pleased with himself.

In fact, his latest blunder has triggered his guilt. Being a part of something so heinous is hitting him harder than he expected. Is that enough for him to come clean?

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) brings bad news regarding Gabi (Camila Banus). Is her fate worse than anyone could have predicted? It will take a miracle to clear her name, and things are spiraling out of control.

Is Rafe still convinced that his sister did not murder Li (Remington Hoffman)? If she can't persuade him, she won't be able to persuade anyone else. Gabi is about to face the most difficult battle of her life.

Wendy (Victoria Grace) is on the verge of going insane as a result of Li's death. To make matters worse, she must summon all her fortitude to face yet another upheaval. More difficulty is on the road for her, and she will need to put on a brave front.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Yesterday’s recap included Steve being suspicious of Konstantin, Alex offering Theresa a job, and Xander dragging Eric into his custody struggle. John and Marlena were also celebrating their anniversary. But which one, exactly? They've had quite a few!

Maggie reflected on Victor on this most memorable of days. What a surprise! Tensions rose in Xander and Sarah's custody struggle.

