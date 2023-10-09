Days of Our Lives spoilers: What is Alex’s new role?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives has broadcast another exciting episode, this time with an unexpected twist. Theresa and Brady bring their son back to Salem. Stephanie arrives at Titan and is surprised to see Alex. Kate and Chad reconnect. When Justin learns about Alex and Titan, he is shocked. Bonnie informs Kayla that Alex is Victor's son. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the October 9, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 9, 2023, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is embracing his new life position and running with it. He is the heir, and he will wield control over everyone. Okay, not everyone, but everyone in the office. Finally, this is his moment to be the top dog, and he will not let anyone ruin it.

This is not acceptable to Justin (Wally Kurth). It is not just too much too soon, but it is also unneeded. He expresses his displeasure with the switcheroos and tells Alex exactly what he thinks. Expect tensions to grow when Justin squares up against his former (?) son.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) discovers the truth about Victor's secret son at the same moment. Is she hearing about Alex, or is there anything else going on? Is it possible that an even bigger skeleton is ready to emerge from Victor's closet?

Speaking of the office, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) arrives at Titan and is greeted with a pleasant surprise. Will this be the first time she learns of Alex's takeover? Or is it something altogether unrelated? Anything is possible with a firm like Titan.

Meanwhile, Kate (Lauren Koslow) questions Chad (Billy Flynn) about his future plans. Is there going to be a proposal? Is he interested in marrying Stephanie? What exactly are his plans? While Theresa and Brady return to Salem.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's episode, Alex wasn’t fooling around. Instead, he was ready to seize what was properly his! When Gabi offered a warning to Vivian, she was not playing games. And she wasn’t the only one issuing threats; Dimitri made it obvious that Gwen was not someone he would tolerate!

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

