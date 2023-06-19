Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo's autopsy results state cause of death, reason REVEALED

Cody Longo, Days of Our Lives actor is reportedly no more. The actor passed away at 34 and was found dead at his Texas home. Cody’s autopsy result revealed that he relied on years of hard drinking. Longo’s family later revealed that “he struggled with alcohol abuse” for a long time.

Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo passes away

Cody Longo’s autopsy report revealed a lot of details, one of them being the fact that he died because of "chronic ethanol abuse," as reported by TMZ. The autopsy also revealed that his body was “decomposing" by the time they found him, and it was covered with alcohol bottles. Cody was found dead in his Texas home in February.

Logo’s family has spoken to TMZ while opening up about his past, saying he had "struggled with alcohol abuse for years." They also mentioned that the actor "went to rehab in the summer of 2022." The family had guessed that he had relapsed and that alcohol was going to be his ultimate downfall. In the official autopsy report, the cause of death is stated to be "chronic ethanol abuse.” It also mentions that the nature of Longo’s death was natural.

In 2013, Cody was arrested in LA for a DUI. The actor was granted a plea deal that dictated he had to attend alcohol education courses.

About Cody Longo

News of Cody Longo’s passing surfaced in February 2023. The actor was a Colorado native. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and three kids. Stephanie works at a local dance studio. She reportedly felt uneasy after receiving no responses after she contacted Cody several times. After that, the police went to do a welfare check on the actor.

The police had to kick the door open after they called out to Cody several times, and there was no answer. His wife Stephanie also mentioned that the actor was actually putting in effort to work hard on himself. "He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” she revealed.

Cody acted in 6 episodes of the hit show ‘Days of Our Lives.’ The actor also managed to secure a lead role in Bring It On: Fight to the Finish and on Nashville. But his most well-known role was when he played Eddie Duran on Hollywood Heights. He had a successful run on the show, as he appeared in 78 shows.

