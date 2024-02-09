Days of Our Lives: Actress files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit On Show Producer; All We Know So Far

The article contains mentions of sexual harassment

The very popular daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives is in the limelight again and not for a good reason. Actress Arianne Zucker, who plays Nicole Walker on the show has sued Corday Productions and the show’s co-executive producers Albert Alarr and Ken Corday for alleged harassment, retaliation, and discrimination.

What did the lawsuit say?

The lawsuit, which was acquired by PEOPLE states that Zucker was allegedly subjected to “sexually harassing comments and nonconsensual touching of a sexual nature” by the show’s producer Albert Alarr.

The lawsuit was filed on 7th February 2024 and claimed that Zucker, who has been a part of DOOL since 1998 was subjected to forceful embracing and touching without consent at the hands of Albert Alarr, making her feel uncomfortable and violated. It also alleged that Alarr liked to film forceful and aggressive sexual scenes involving Zucker and once told an actor who was filming one of these with Zucker that he would, “love to switch positions with you.”

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that Alarr gave really inappropriate directions to Zucker and her other female co-stars and made jokes about how there was no HR involved. It also claimed that both Alarr and Corday would berate the female employees of the show much more frequently than their male counterparts and that the employees felt abused because of it.

The lawsuit states that Zucker took her complaints to Corday and was redirected to Sony’s HR department in March of last year, alongside other women who also felt abused. But the investigation by the company did not really lead anywhere. However, Zucker claims that her pay was cut and she was eventually written off the show in June of 2023 and her future with the show became unknown, all in retaliation for her coming forward. Alarr was also fired from the show after the issue became public but the complaint claims that it was just to save face.

What will become of Zucker’s future with the show?

In the lawsuit, Zucker claimed that despite being in Days of Our Lives for 25 years, she was retaliated against by Corday and the production company due to her initial complaint. Her contract was not renewed despite her agent’s attempts at negotiating and in January, when her contract was over, she was officially off the show she has dedicated so many years to.

"Rather than condone her bravery, Ms. Zucker alleges that Corday retaliated against her and because she spoke out she has lost a job she was devoted to for two decades. As part of this lawsuit we will seek to ensure that Corday provides sexual harassment training to its employees and hires an intimacy coordinator to be on set for sex scenes,” Zucker’s lawyer Anahita Sedaghatfar told PEOPLE.

In July of 2023, Alarr was subjected to an investigation after the complaints and he was fired from the show in August. Alarr said that he found the situation to be heartbreaking. He also said that this was a “mischaracterization” as he had worked with hundreds of people and nobody had raised a complaint before this.

