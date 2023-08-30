Days of Our Lives August 30, 2023 spoilers: What are Gabi and Stefan planning to do?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of a long-time hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives has continuously offered captivating drama and fascinating tales that have kept fans riveted. Gabi and Stefan conduct some investigations in the upcoming episode, which airs on August 30, 2023. Dimitri devises a plan to determine the legitimacy of his marriage. Meanwhile, Alex is plagued with remorse in the aftermath of Victor's death. The show's narrative continues to unravel the characters as they encounter intriguing challenges and surprising events. Let's see what happens in the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers, on Wednesday, August 30, Dimitri von Leuschner and Gwen von Leuschner will return to Salem following their brief honeymoon in Iceland. Dimitri will then put on quite a show in front of Elliot Roth to prove the legitimacy of his marriage.

Of course, Gwen might get suspicious if she receives updates on Dimitri's inheritance information, so Dimitri will be in a difficult position as he attempts to manage all of this. To make matters worse, Kristen DiMera will almost certainly reveal Dimitri's phony marriage, forcing him to deal with any issues that may arise.

Meanwhile, Leo Stark will return to Salem, where he will run into Sonny Kiriakis. According to the Days of Our Lives teaser, Sonny will catch up with Leo and suspect him of plotting something based on Leo's evasive behavior. Gabi DiMera and Stefan DiMera will collaborate next on Wednesday's episode to uncover Kristen's secret concerning Dimitri. This will entail a chat with Elliot while Stefan and Gabi snoop.

Stefan will also try to get Rachel Black to expose the information because she is aware of it. The spoilers indicate that Stefan will suggest continuing the game of 20 questions where Gabi left off, but it appears that Kristen will sabotage his plan.

Regardless, Stefan and Gabi will continue their investigation and may ultimately discover Kristen is blackmailing Dimitri about his romance with Leo, which might cost him millions of dollars because his marriage isn't legal.

Furthermore, Alex Kiriakis will feel some remorse as he dwells on Victor Kiriakis' death. Alex may be concerned that Victor was disappointed in him because he left Titan. Alex will receive some support after interrupting Chad DiMera and Stephanie Johnson's private time, and he may decide that some job adjustments are in his future.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s episode, Brady assaulted Philip, Shawn sought counseling, and Rafe made a declaration to Jada.

If Chloe was surprised to find that Philip was still alive, imagine how Brady reacted. After all, he was charged with killing the man. Meanwhile, if you've ever wondered where rock bottom is, keep an eye on Shawn, 'since that's where he'd arrived.'

Paulina's announcement caught Rafe and Jada off guard. Whereas, Steve gave his friend Abe some advice on his wife.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that follows the lives of individuals in Salem as they encounter love, misery, and despair.

