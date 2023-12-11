Days of Our Lives spoilers: New plot hints at Lucas seeking revenge against Dimitri for abducting Kate

Another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives will be released this week. This time, the plot delights viewers with emotional intensity, and a surprise keeps them guessing. This week on Days of Our Lives, a lot is happening in the town of Salem. Lucas and Dimitri (Peter Porte) have a big argument in prison because Dimitri kidnapped Kate. Meanwhile, Leo tells Sloan a surprising secret – he knows that the baby she and Eric adopted belongs to Nicole and EJ.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Other things are going on too. Alex supports Chad after his breakup, and Eric gets congratulations on the new baby. Steve visits Jada on the anniversary of Marcus's death, and Stephanie and Jada spend time together during the day. John surprises Marlena at her office, and there's drama unfolding among the Salemites.

Nicole gets a shock when she opens the door to Leo, and it seems like he might reveal something important about the death of her son. EJ discovers someone called Lady Whistleblower in his house, and it doesn't look like he'll be happy about it. Later, Nicole runs into Eric in the park, and she seems to find comfort from EJ. Will there be a confrontation between the two men?

In Statesville Prison, Lucas comes face-to-face with the newest prisoner, Dimitri, who kidnapped his mother. It looks like Lucas hasn't forgiven Dimitri, and there might be trouble as he defends Kate's honor.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Tate, while on a break at the Pub, asks Roman for a night off, leading to assumptions about his plans with Holly. Meanwhile, Chanel apologizes to Holly for a misunderstanding, and Tate's work schedule means they'll be seeing more of each other. Holly shares Nicole's struggles, and Johnny finds EJ dealing with the results of a DNA test regarding Eric and Sloan's child.

At home, Sloan reads an article about Dimitri Von Leuschner while taking care of baby Jude. Eric questions Dimitri's involvement in Nicole's baby's death. In prison, Leo visits Dimitri and learns about the baby being adopted by Sloan and Eric. Back at the mansion, EJ tries to comfort Nicole, who is grieving the loss of their child. EJ suggests trying for another baby, but Nicole is heartbroken, declaring she'll never have his child.

Meanwhile, Holly confronts Tate at the Pub, accusing him of revealing their fake relationship. Tate offers to tell everyone they broke up, but Holly has other plans. She's helping Johnny set up a surprise for his anniversary with Chanel, hoping to make her move. Leo struggles with the secret about Sloan's adoption, and Dimitri urges him to keep it. Leo promises to try.

Dimitri bids Leo farewell with an emotional kiss, acknowledging the impact of their parting. At the mansion, EJ attempts to console Nicole, who insists their dream is over. Eric and Sloan prepare for Roman's visit, discussing the failed adoption. Roman expresses gratitude to Sloan for bringing joy into his son's life.

Johnny and Chanel share a romantic moment in the Square, teasing about Holly's supposed crush. Johnny reveals plans for a special anniversary surprise. Back at the Pub, Tate hesitates about keeping Chanel from her anniversary dinner, asking for a real date with Holly in return. Eric receives a call about the adoption, leaving him confused.

As EJ and Nicole plan to go out for dinner, a doorbell rings, revealing an unexpected visitor – Leo at Nicole's front door.

