Days Of Our Lives EP Albert Alarr replaced following accusations of misconduct on set: DETAILS INSIDE

Days of our Lives executive producer, Albert Alarr has found himself in hot overs over misconduct allegations. The news broke a week and a half ago when Deadline reported on an ongoing investigation into the executive's behavior. Now that Alarr is out, Janet Drucker, the soon-to-be former series producer will take over the reigns from him. Here's what we know so far.

Albert Alarr ousted as the executive producer

Albert Alarr, who served as the director and co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, is stepping down from his role. Janet Drucker, series producer, has been promoted to take over as co-executive producer. In addition, the daytime drama produced by Corday Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television will now have an HR presence on set. The announcement was made by series executive producer Ken Corday in an email sent to the cast and crew.

The email sent to the cast and crew read, "Effective immediately, Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, replacing Albert Alarr, who will be exiting his role." Corday made clear that they will be " implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns. It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment."

Albert Alarr embroiled in misconduct case

According to Deadline an investigation involving long-time Days of Our Lives veteran Albert Alarr had been going on for awhile. The investigation looked into allegations of inappropriate behavior, including comments and physical contact that were deemed inappropriate, such as groping and forceful kissing. Additionally, it was alleged that he fostered a toxic work environment on the show, governed by fear, with no HR mechanism in place for the cast and crew to voice their complaints or seek assistance.

The decision to remove The 67-Year-old from his role as Days of Our Lives director/co-executive producer comes after a petition signed by over 25 cast members, who demanded his replacement with a female director as executive producer. This move follows a nine-week investigation that apparently did not lead to substantial changes, as he continued in his position despite receiving a written warning and being asked to undergo training.

Meanwhile, following the announcement the Veretan EP put the cast on blast claiming that his downfall came "from the animus of just two individuals."

