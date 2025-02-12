Days Of Our Lives February 11 Episode Recap: Is Body & Soul Canceled? Find Out

Days of Our Lives February 11, 2025 episode made a major revelation about the future of the fictional show Body & Soul. The show has not been canceled, but its production won't see the light of day in Salem; instead, it will move to Los Angeles.

The episode revealed Abe and Kate gathering the cast and crew at the hospital and revealing this major news. They shared that since the network loved this venture, they had bought rights from them.

The news about production moving to LA was also revealed. The cast was also told that the network loved them and that the actors were free to relocate to Los Angeles along with the series.

It appears that Hattie and Seth Burns were down for it. When it came to Joy, it seemed that she thought that this opportunity would be beneficial for her to keep Alex away from Stephanie. When it comes to Joy and Alex’s dynamic, Alex still hasn't called it quits with her.

Bonnie expresses having a chat with Justin regarding this before she comes to a decision. When it comes to Johnny, it appears that he would prefer living in Salem in order to focus on his married life.

But unlike others, Leo will not be working on the show since the network wants to employ their own head writer, so it will be interesting to see what move he pulls when it comes to his professional front.

Meanwhile, when Seth pays a visit to Kayla, he reveals his tendered resignation from the hospital. He assumes that maybe Kayla was also down to go to Los Angeles. But that was not the case, as she wanted to remain at the hospital and perform her duties as a doctor.

Then Seth reveals head-turning news. The hospital was in trouble as he mentioned about suits at Salem University Hospital filing for bankruptcy.