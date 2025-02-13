Days Of Our Lives February 12 Episode Recap: Did Joy Finally End Things With Alex? Find Out

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, which was aired on February 12, 2025, we got to see the unfoldings that occurred after the announcement that Body & Soul’s production was moving to Los Angeles.

In the last episode, we see the Salem University Hospital being in a problem as it has been facing financial issues. Since the aforementioned fictional shows utilized it as a location, it was helpful to the hospital, but now, because it was moving to LA, things will potentially get worse again.

It appeared that Stephanie was doing everything in her power, especially with her PR skills to save the hospital.

On the other hand, Alex still could not gather the courage to end things with Joy, despite her calling him out and revealing that she saw him lock lips with Stephanie. She then ends things with him, per SoapHub’s article. When it comes to Joy relocating to LA, she still has not come to a decision to go there with the show.

Johnny makes one thing clear to Chanel, which is that he does not desire to go to Los Angeles as he wants to stay and work on their married life. The couple also come to a decision to add another member to their clan: a baby. They will eventually meet up with Kayla to discuss if it is okay to attempt again after the entire Radiation fiasco.

The audience also witnesses Seth saying goodbye to the hospital as he quits his job as an administrator to move with B&S to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, since Leo was fired from the show, he had to let go of Dough III as his assistant as he no longer needed a right-hand man.